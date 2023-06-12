DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A local dream is about to come $10,000 closer to reality.

A new veteran’s memorial could one day sit outside the Dover Area High School in York County. On Wednesday, Enel North America, which is building a big solar project in the county will present a $10,000 check toward the effort to the Dover Eagle Foundation.

“It makes me feel real good, our post-pandemic fundraising has been unbelievable, from the community, individuals, and businesses. This is just an additional add-on to that support we received over these last years,” Brad Jacobs with the Dover High School Veterans Memorial Committee said.

After the donation, $156,000 will have been raised. They have $24,000 to go to reach their goal.