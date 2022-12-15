YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dover Township planning commission recently approved plans to construct a new Wawa back on Nov. 2.

The new, approximately 6,000-square-foot Wawa in Dover Township is going to be located on a 4-acre plot at 2941 Carlisle Rd., according to the Dover Township Planning Commission. This comes as Wawa announced their plans to expand their presence throughout the Midstate, back in June 2022, according to a press release.

“We are continuing to spread our wings further west into Central PA and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in York!” Wawa’s PR spokesperson Lori Bruce said.

Though the construction of the new Wawa was confirmed by Dover Township and by Bruce, the company cannot yet provide additional details on the new location.

“While we cannot yet share specifics on construction and opening dates as Wawa continues to work on-site selection and local land development and approval processes, we couldn’t be more excited to expand Wawa’s unique brand of convenience further to the Central PA community.”

According to Wawa, over the course of the next 3-5 years, they plan on potentially adding about 40 new Wawa locations throughout Central Pa.

abc 27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.