YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local real estate company recently shared that a new Wawa will soon be flying its way into York County.

According to a December 21 Facebook post by TRUE Commercial Real Estate, a new Wawa convenience store and gas station will be opening soon in York County on 4545 West Market Street, right off of Route 30.

This recent sale, which was represented by TRUE Commercial Real Estate’s Ben Chiaro, includes a 3.5-acre parcel of land that is situated on the corner of West Market Street and Salem Church Road.

abc27 news reached out to Wawa for more information but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.