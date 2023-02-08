YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Wing Stop recently opened its doors in York a few weeks ago, just in time for Super Bowl weekend.

The new Wing Stop officially opened up on Monday, Jan. 30, according to an employee at the new location. The new York-based Wing Stop is located at 2474 E. Market Street.

According to their website, the new Wing Stop has menu options such as wings, chicken sandwiches, specialty fries, combo meals, desserts, and a lot more. Additionally, the new Wing Stop has 12 different wet and dry flavors of wing sauces for customers to choose from, all of which have different levels of heat.

Currently, there are several open positions at the new Wing Stop – if you are interested in applying for a job, you can click here to visit their careers website.

The hours of operation for the new Wing Stop are: