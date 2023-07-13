YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A new program to help kids whose lives have been impacted by substance abuse disorder is coming to York County.

Board members from “Not One More” York Chapter tell abc27 there are no resources for the kids if a loved one struggles with addiction or has died from an overdose, but that’s about to change for one community.

This month the “Not One More” York Chapter is starting a new pilot program called “Fences and Bridges Club.”

It’s for kids ages 6-15 who have been impacted by substance abuse disorder. The goal is to provide a safe space for kids to meet other kids who face similar experiences.

Gina Slenker, a board member from “Not One More” York Chapter said, “It’s not really a support group, it’s just going to be bringing them together and letting them know they are not alone.”

During meetings, there will be activities to help kids with coping skills and to teach them self-esteem. This idea stemmed from Slenker who lost her daughter, Stefanie, to an overdose in 2018, leaving four children behind.

Slenker said, “Her youngest son is the one who found her and just seeing the struggles he’s had and how long it has taken him to get into any trauma therapy.”

Slenker said it took two years before her grandson could get into therapy.

“It is very personal and just seeing that there has been no resources for these kids to really go to or anybody to know what to say to them or how to help them,” said Slenker.

The first meeting will be on July 26 from 6 to 7 at York Township Park.

Pre-registration is required and can be completed by emailing supportgroup@nomyork.org and including the names and ages of the children with whom you are registering.

Slenker says the goal is to host meetings twice a month.