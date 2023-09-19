YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A police K9 died suddenly Tuesday evening in York County, according to officials.

According to York County Office of Emergency Management spokesperson Ted Czech, the K9’s name is Zar and he is a Belgian Malinois-German Shepherd mix. Zar was five and a half years old when he passed away unexpectedly, police said.

Image of escort for Newberry Township Police K9 that unexpectedly died

Zar did not die on the job, police said. The K9 is being escorted to Newberry Animal Emergency Center along 1640 Old Trail Road.

Details about Zar’s death were not released, but police said that they expect to release more information on Wednesday.

