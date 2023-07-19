NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – It was a packed house in a York Community tonight as people were very clear on how they wanted the Board of Supervisors to vote.

For a year and a half, the Newberry Township Board of Supervisors has been in discussion with companies over selling its sewer system.

That had residents concerned and not just because it would raise their sewer rates for the first time in more than ten years.

One resident said, “We’ve all been talking about just our sewer bill, but I really also think that if you sell this and have this you know ten-year production of raising our rates, It’s also going to impact our home values.”

Another resident said, “I’m on a fixed income so are a lot of other people, if you raise this, and they raise the price of this every quarter a lot of residents will not be able to afford it. You will be seeing a lot of homes for sale.”

Dozens of people were at Red Mill Elementary School in York County as the Newberry Township Board of Supervisors unanimously voted no on two bids from the York Water Company, one for $30 million and another for $53 million, this meant no sale.

Kimberly Hewett, a resident said, “We’re really, really happy that the board of supervisors has listened to the people.”

“I’m totally shocked….but let me just tell you it was a lot of emails and a lot of networking, a lot of knocking on neighbor’s doors,” said Jane Harman, a resident.

Supervisor Chair Rob Harkins says they just wanted to do something good for the township.

Harkins said, “I just heard what they said, and you can’t go against that many people’s wishes.”

abc27 asked Harkins if the company or any company came back to them with a higher bid if they would reconsider, Harkins said no.