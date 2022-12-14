Picture of new Dunkin’ in Spring Grove, Pa

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15.

In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.

‘Free Coffee for a Year’ recipients will receive a coupon book containing 4 free medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month – the coupons would only be valid at the new Spring Grove Dunkin’.

The new ‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ restaurant is located at 39 W. Hanover St. in Spring Grove.

According to Dunkin’, the company has now franchised more that 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide since its founding in 1950.

To learn more about Dunkin’ you can visit their website at www.DunkinDonuts.com