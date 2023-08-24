YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A juvenile is being charged after a reported bomb threat at a York County school on Thursday.

According to Dover Area School District, it was around 9:30 a.m. when staff and Northern York County Regional Police received a report of a student talking about bombs in the cafeteria.

Out of precaution, the school was evacuated and officials searched the area but found no explosives. The district says that most students returned to class and finished the day.

The juvenile was released to his parents and is being charged.