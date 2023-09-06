YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Water Company has announced today that there will be voluntary restrictions on non-essential water use as York County is in a drought watch.

York Water Company states that this is also due to the hot and dry conditions that have extended into September.

JT Hand, President and CEO of York Water Company said, “Even the few storms that we have seen across the region have largely missed York or have fallen short of expectations, week after week. We are at a point now where we have to ask our customers to come together as a community and conserve our resources.”

According to York Water Company, the following should be ways to reduce non-essential water use:

Repair appliance and toilet leaks

Use washers and dishwashers only with full loads

Take shorter showers and turn off the water while soaping

Reduce the number of toilet flushes per day

Keep chilled drinking water in the refrigerator

Do not wash cars, trucks, and other vehicles

Delay activities that require the use of pressure washers or hoses

Do not water lawns and landscaping

Cease watering golf courses, fairways and greens, athletic fields, and other recreational facilities

Curtail use of fountains, artificial waterfalls, and reflecting pools

For more information or ways to reduce non-essential water use, visit the York Water Company website here.