(WHTM) – North York Borough changed its trash pickup this year and it’s trying to get all residents on board.

Trash pickup used to be two days a week and people could use their own garbage cans.

That has now changed. A new contract with Penn Waste changed pickup to only Monday and people must use the blue containers supplied by Penn Waste.

The borough says bills would have more than doubled if trash and recycling were picked up two days a week.

Tom Arnold, zoning and code enforcement officer said, “It will only be Mondays and only the blue containers. Bags will not be accepted, old trash containers will not be accepted. It’s Monday only in the blue containers or the recycling with the yellow lids.”

The borough says residents can get smaller bins they just have to contact Penn Waste directly.