YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A former hospital in York County will soon turn into an apartment building.

abc27 first reported in May that BHI Properties was hoping to convert the old Memorial Hospital into apartments, but BizNewsPA confirmed a plan is going through approval.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The plan is to carve 96 apartments into the former hospital in Spring Garden Township. BHI bought the old hospital last year.