YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– People I spoke with in York County have the same question as you, just how long until the power comes back on?

Now, we finally have an answer.

“Worst storm I’ve ever seen in my lifetime,” said a York County Resident Greg Skyes.

People in southern York County are still recovering from Monday night’s storm, removing debris and searching for any sign of electricity.

“I don’t live In York County anymore I did years ago, and I don’t remember anything like this. I know from the utility standpoint this is what I would say unprecedented and some historic damage for that area,” Met-Ed Spokesperson Todd Meyers said.

A storm with winds of up to 100 miles an hour, and a brief tornado along with powerful straight-line winds destroyed hundreds of light poles and killed the power to more than 30,000 homes.

“Any situations when the when the devastation is not so severe we have other power lines that are nearby and we can switch customers to those particular lines but in this case, three large substations in southern York County were impacted,” Meyers said.

Three days have passed, and some of the thousands still in the dark have turned to generators.

“So a friend of mine yesterday brought me a generator so now it’s making it a little bit easier,” Skyes said.

But others are still struggling to return to their normal routines.

“You know it’s tough in the days and times that we’re living in to be without electricity some people work at home there’s you know just a myriad of reasons why electricity is the lifeblood, and we know that and we are working as quickly as safely safety permits to get those lights back on,” Meyers said.

And with crews working overtime, they hope that will happen very soon……

“We should have 95% of the 30,000 or so customers who were knocked out by Monday’s storms back in tonight by 11:00,” Meyers said.

In the meantime, Met-Ed customers affected by the storm can go to Giant and get a supply of bagged ice and bottled water for free.