YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Early Monday morning, the Fairview Township Fire Department responded to a fatal fire at a home off of Thorley Road in York County.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), at 1:49 a.m. PSP Fire Marshals were dispatched to a home located on 369 Thorley Road in York County for a residential structure fire.

Fairview Township Fire Department and Fairview Township Police Department arrived on scene and reported that the two-story home fully engulfed in flames with one person trapped inside.

Crews found that the homeowner, a 92-year-old female was deceased inside of the home.

According to Chief Hawkins of the Fairview Township Fire Department, it took 45 minutes to control the fire. Due to the rural area, fire tanks had to be sent in to help.

Hawkins stated that crews couldn’t get inside the home due to the severity of the fire.

PSP stated that the structure was determined to be a total loss due to the damage from the fire.

The York County Coroner was on the scene and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the fatal fire.