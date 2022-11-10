YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Interstate 83 southbound in York County on Wednesday, Nov 9.

According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, a coroner was dispatched at 4:59 p.m. to the area of Interstate 83 southbound at the Exit 28 off-ramp for a reported multi-vehicle accident with entrapment.

Police state that a 67-year-old man was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The man was traveling southbound in the left lane just before exit 28. Police say the vehicle he was operating reportedly veered suddenly and crossed both lanes of traffic before going up an embankment through branches and debris. The vehicle came to a stop after hitting a tree.

The man died at the scene of the crash, the coroner’s office said.

The coroner’s office determined the cause of death to be multiple blunt-force trauma, and the manner of death has been ruled accidental.

Next of kin has been notified of the death, however, the victim will be identified after additional family is notified. There will be no autopsy, according to the coroner’s office.