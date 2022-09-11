YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday, Sept 11.

According to police, the shooting took place in the area of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue.

The shooting occurred at around 3:26 p.m. Police say that a 26-year-old man was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries

No word on if any arrests have been made, however, detectives are investigating this shooting as a homicide at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234. Tips can be anonymous.