NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after their vehicle crashed into a home in York County on Tuesday night.

According to Newberry Township Police Chief Steve Lutz, the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Old Trail Road within the township.

“The vehicle got off the roadway into the grassy area. The operator of the vehicle lost control. The vehicle crossed over both lanes and struck the house sideways,” Lutz said.

A mother and baby who were inside the home at the time of the crash were not injured.

“When I first encountered them, they were pretty calm. The mother thought a bomb exploded is what she said. It sounded like a bomb exploded from impact. So a lot of things moved in the house,” Newberry Township Deputy Fire Chief Mark Hillis said.

Both officials said the person driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Lutz added that it is too early to tell what may have happened.

“It’s too early to tell if the speed was a factor. But I can tell you he did get off the roadway at some point. We can see that with his tire marks. Then he lost control. It appears that maybe he tried to overcorrect. Once he went off the roadway, came back up, overcorrected the vehicle, went sideways, and struck the house right around the rear passenger door,” Lutz added.

At this time, the family is staying somewhere else as the house will be inspected to make sure it is safe.