JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after a crash occurred on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 17 in Jackson Township, York County.
According to a release from the York County Coroner’s office, the multi-vehicle crash occurred with entrapment in the 1000 block of Hanover Road. The coroner’s office was dispatched at 7:16 p.m.
An unresponsive adult male who had been operating the vehicle without his seatbelt on was found dead on the scene. Reportedly, he impacted a second parked car in the crash.
Though the airbags did deploy, the man appeared to not have any significant physical trauma, and it appeared that the man had a medical event that occurred while he was driving, according to the release.
Next of kin was notified and routine blood toxicology was obtained. The results are pending at this time.