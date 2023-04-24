YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday, April 23.

Police say that at around 10:22 p.m., the York City Police Department responded to an address in the 400 block of Salem Avenue for a reported shooting. Police then say while they were on the scene, they found a 20-year-old man who had sustained injuries from a shooting.

The man was then transported to an area hospital where police say he died. Police also state that the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call York City police at 717-849-2204, or by clicking here to submit a tip.