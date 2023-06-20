CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Motorcyclist has died following a crash in York County on Monday evening.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened in the 6700 block of Steltz Road in Codorus Township, York County around 6 p.m.

The office states that the man driving the motorcycle died at WellSpan York less than two hours after the crash. The office also says the name of the driver will be released pending additional family notification.

The cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries.

An autopsy will not be performed, according to the coroner’s office