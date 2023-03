SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County responded to an early morning crash on Saturday, March 11.

According to officers with the Springettsbury Police Department, the crash occurred at 12:52 a.m. in the 200 block of Heistand Road in the township.

When officers arrived they found that the vehicle had rolled over. One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word yet on the cause of the accident at this time.