YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police are investigating a deadly shooting in York County on Tuesday evening.

According to York County Coroner Pam Gay, one person was pronounced dead at the hospital after the shooting that occurred along the 400 block of West Market Street in York City.

The area of the shooting is still reportedly closed off as police continue to investigate.

Details of the shooting and what led up to it remain limited, stick with abc27 News as we will update the story as more information is released.