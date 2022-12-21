PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after he was involved in a single vehicle crash during the evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20 in York County.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, their office was dispatched to the 4000 block of East Berlin Road in Paradise Township, York County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say that the driver was traveling east on East Berlin Road when his vehicle veered off the road causing him to lose control of the truck he was operating. The driver was ejected from the truck after it rolled over multiple times.

Once the truck came to rest, it caught fire. Police say it is unclear at this time it is unknown if the man was wearing a seatbelt or not. Despite resuscitative efforts, the driver died at the scene.

Next of kin has been notified, however, the name of the victim is being withheld until additional family is notified.