SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after a shooting occurred in York County on Sunday, May 21.

According to the York County Coroner’s office, the shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Steltz Road in Shrewsbury Township around 5:15 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police say that a man died at the scene and a woman was injured and taken to a local hospital.

The name of the victim has not been released as additional family members of the victim need to be notified. According to the coroner’s office, the condition of the injured woman is not known at this time.

State Police responded to the scene and are investigating the shooting.