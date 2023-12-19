DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A tractor trailer crash caused a closure on Route 15 Tuesday in York County, but the road has been reopened.
The crash happened just after 9 a.m. and caused a closure for the southbound lanes of Route 15 in Carroll Township at Glenwood Drive.
There were two people in the tractor-trailer when it crashed, and one of them had to be taken to the hospital for injuries.
The crash happened when the tractor-trailer rolled over. Part of the highway was shut down for almost two hours.