DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A tractor trailer crash caused a closure on Route 15 Tuesday in York County, but the road has been reopened.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. and caused a closure for the southbound lanes of Route 15 in Carroll Township at Glenwood Drive.

There were two people in the tractor-trailer when it crashed, and one of them had to be taken to the hospital for injuries.

Crash on Route 15, photos via Rob Saylor III

The crash happened when the tractor-trailer rolled over. Part of the highway was shut down for almost two hours.