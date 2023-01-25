LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa, (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm.

According to PSP, Troopers from York Station were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with entrapment on Delta Road at the intersection of Bridgeton Road in Lower Chanceford Township, in York County.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they were able to determine that two people who were involved in the crash were dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and Delta Road and Bridgeton Road will be shut down for a period do time. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Officials state they will be releasing more information at a later date.