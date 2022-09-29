SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in York are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles as well as two thefts of vehicles from York County.

According to a press release, around 4 a.m., PSP responded to the 1700 block of Russett Farm Drive in Shrewsbury Township for a report of multiple people in the area wearing hooded sweatshirts pulling on car door handles. The investigation determined the people involved gained access to multiple unlocked vehicles and stole various items from them.

Courtesy of PSP

Security camera footage was located and showed the individuals wearing hoodies, masks, and jeans opening the doors of parked vehicles and rummaging through them.

PSP was also able to identify the vehicle transporting the suspects as possibly being a Mercedes Benz.

In addition to the vehicle break-ins, a Toyota Tacoma was stolen from the 16000 block of Mount Airy Road, also in Shrewsbury Township. During this same time, the Southern Regional Police Department had a series of vehicle break-ins, and a Ford F-150 was stolen from the 100 block of S. Shaffer Drive, located in New Freedom Borough.

State Police say that all of the incidents are believed to have been carried out by the same individuals.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Renyolds of the PSP York Criminal Investigation Unit at 717-428-1011.