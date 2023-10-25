YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A pickup truck driver was driving under the influence when police say they caused a crash that sent another vehicle through a York County building.

According to a Facebook post by Strinestown Community Fire Company, it was around 11:50 a.m. when first responders were called for a crash with entrapment at Canal and Jug Roads in Manchester Township.

Photo of crash that sent a parked car through a garage, photo from Strinestown Community Fire Company 26

The driver reportedly fled before the fire department arrived, and crews reported that they saw a garage that was damaged by a car that went through it.

An investigation revealed that the truck went off E. Canal Road and police say that they hit a parked car that got pushed through the garage next to it. Eventually, the driver was found and arrested for DUI, a different Facebook post from Northern York County Regional Police reads.

Crews were able to make sure that the electricity for the garage was secure and that crash debris was cleaned up.