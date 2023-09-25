HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that parking restrictions are expected to be implemented on a resurfacing project on Route 194, also known as Broadway Street, in Hanover Borough.

The work limits extend 1.76 miles from the intersection with Route 116, also known as York Street, and N. Railroad Street to the intersection with Eisenhower Drive and Moulstown Road.

There will be single lanes restrictions during daytime hours with flaggers providing traffic control. There will be no restrictions from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. daily, as well as 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

PennDOT says that weather permitting, parking restrictions will be in effect during daylight hours throughout the area so the contractor can work on base replacement and milling. The restrictions will be in place on any given day between Wednesday, Sept. 27 through October.

You can view the project map below.