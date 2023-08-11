YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York’s Penn Market announced on Friday that it will be partnering with LexisKickzz LLC to hold a free Back-to-School Giveaway event.

The event is scheduled to take place on August 12, at Penn Market, located at 380 W Market S in York. It will begin at 10 a.m. and continue while supplies last.

“The ‘Back-to-School Giveaway’ embodies the core values of community, generosity, and education,” Britney Walker, Market Manager of Penn Market said.

Items and services in the giveaway will include complimentary backpacks filled with school supplies and free haircuts from licensed barbers.

A free pair of sneakers will also be given out to one selected student.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Children must be present at the event to receive giveaway items. Supplies are limited and will be distributed first come, first serve

“Our goal is to inspire the leaders of our future generations and show them that there are always good deeds in the world to be done and it starts with them,” Nathaniel Jamison of LexisKickzz LLC said.

To add to the fun of the event, there will also be face painting for children.