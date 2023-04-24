YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes let college students unload their electronics before the school year ends.

Penn State hosted its first E-Cycling earth day event on Monday. Two student clubs dedicated to cyber security and electronics and recycling teamed up, to accept old laptops, television, and phones. It was also a way to teach about how their devices are recycled and rebuilt.

“There are community resources to get rid of these sustainably, you know, every computer makes a difference. If we all properly dispose of all our waste, we’re going to make a huge difference in the environment and the future of this earth,” said Ean Dudley, SCROUNGE president at Penn State York.

Refurbished electronics are then donated to local nonprofits. any devices that cannot be repurposed are then scrapped and recycled.