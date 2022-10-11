MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $250,000 won big in the drawing held last Friday, Oct. 7.

The winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold at the Rutter’s located at 420 N. Main St. in Spring Grove, York County. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 6-7-19-20-23.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date, and a Quick Cash game prize must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. If you happen to be a lucky winner of a jackpot prize, you can click here for more information.

This wasn’t the only ticket purchased in the Midstate to score some serious cash recently. A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Dauphin County.

More than 12,600 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes during the drawing, so be sure to check every ticket, every time.