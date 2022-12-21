HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a crash that has shut down a portion of a road in York County.

According to PSP, on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at approximately 2:29 p.m., Troopers from PSP York were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Barrens Road South at its intersection with Barton Circle in Hopewell Township York County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When troopers arrived on the scene, one of the drivers was found to be deceased.

PSP is currently on the scene investigating. North and southbound lanes on Barrens Road South are currently closed between Barton Circle and Johnson Road.

The area will be shut down for an extended period of time. Officials are asking people to avoid the area if possible. PSP will update as more information comes in.