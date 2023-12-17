LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft totaling $7,000 in York County.

State Police said that on Saturday, Dec 16. they responded to the 4000 block of Delta Road in Lower Chanceford Township for reports of theft between the hours of 12:30 a.m., and 8:30 a.m.

Troopers said that numerous tools and power generators were stolen from a Dollar General construction site. The tools consisted of Dewalt and Milwaukee drills, wrenches, and other items.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police and that the investigation is ongoing at this time.