YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Mike Millek thought of all the details.

Not just the rolls (trucked in fresh from New Jersey each morning; he rendezvous with them in Harrisburg) and the meat, cheese, veggies and spices, but also the way he puts them all together.

“We call it the ‘tuck and roll,'” Millek explained of the way they finish sandwiches at Hefty Lefty’s Hoagies and Grinders in York’s Central Market. “So we open up the roll, we do a layer of meat on the bottom and then all the veggies on it. Then we hit it with the cheese and with the rest of the meat on top, and then we take it all and tuck it in” — a stuffed sandwich, Millek explains, but “everything is not flopping out of it.”

Well, all the details — except one. The name, Hefty Lefty’s?

“I’m neither hefty nor lefty,” said Millek, who is skinny and righty.

Maybe the name came from his big cousin, who’s a lefty? No. Not that, either.

“I knew the hoagies were going to be big, so I was thinking something that kind of conjures up ‘big.’ So, ‘hefty,'” Millek said.

And lefty rhymes with hefty, and — well, that’s it. But it was enough for Millek to grow the business from a three-day-a-week side-hustle while he worked as a manager at Giant (which Millek calls a “great company” and where he says he learned a lot about taking care of customers) into a five-day-a-week, full-time job (open not only Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, when Central Market is open, but also Wednesday and Friday, when most of it isn’t).

Ah, but then there was that post back on Nov. 3 in the Hoagie Gurus Facebook group (yes, there’s a group for everything): “Think I finally found the holy grail of hoagie shops in York PA,” a local man wrote. And before long, not-so-local people were coming. From Maryland. From Delaware. Someone flew a private plane from Pittsburgh just to have lunch.

Russ LaBarca, ordering a sandwich Wednesday, didn’t come from nearly as far but came for the same reason: He had heard about the sandwiches — specifically one called the Balboa, pictured in the viral Facebook post — and wanted to try one.

Not everyone is happy: “This page ruined my favorite local hoagie shop…. An hour line every day. Thanks a lot,” grumbled one Hoagie Gurus group member.

But worth the hype, said one table of repeat customers, eating lunch at 10:30 a.m. (early, sure, but they were hungry, and there’s no wait then).

“It’s just good food. It’s a good price,” said David Shoop, eating lunch with two co-workers.

Millek said with business up 70% since the Facebook post, there’s no way to truly meet the demand — he often has to stop accepting online orders, for example, to be able to take care of all the people in line — but fortunately, he had hired three new employees right before the boom.

Then there’s another employee who was already there.

“When he was little, I was the boss,” said Mark Millek’s mom, Mary Millek. “Now he’s my boss.

“And I love it,” she said. “I get to see him every day.”

Mark Millek described his mom as “the hardest-working person I’ve ever known.”

Any thoughts of expanding beyond the one location in the market?

“No, no, no,” Mark Millek said. “I just want to keep things simple.”

He’s already living the dream, he said. For real.

“People say that sarcastically, but I really am,” Millek said. “This is beyond — beyond my dreams.”