YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The backyard game of wiffleball will become a front-and-center sporting event in York the weekend of Oct. 15.

For the third year in a row, PeoplesBank Park in York County will be hosting a wiffleball tournament, attracting 200 players from across the country.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

For the first time, an international team is attending, the “Wiffle Tigers” from Tokyo, Japan, making this a world tournament.

“It’s also just a reminder that sports are almost kind of a universal language. They might not speak the same language that we do talking face to face, but they know the same rules. They’re playing by against their American opponents on the field,” Director of Marketing and Communications for the York Revolution Doug Eppler said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The weekend will also feature seven professional wiffleball league teams, with players age 13 to 17. Ten fields will be set up inside the stadium.

Tournaments will be played on Saturday, Oct 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16, with a homerun derby being played on Friday.