YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There was an old woman who lived in a shoe…and it could be you! Well, sort of.

The unique Haines Shoe House is a York County icon. It’s exactly what it sounds like — a shoe-shaped home — and it recently became available for short-term vacation rentals.

According to the Haines Shoe House website, the house was built in 1948 by shoe salesman Mahlon Haines as a way to promote his shoe stores. The house has been rented to couples or operated as a museum and ice cream shop since then, according to the website. Now it is once again welcoming guests for stays inside a giant shoe.

The Shoe is currently owned by Naomi and Waylon Brown. They gave the Shoe a facelift before opening it up for vacation rentals.

The Haines Shoe House has three bedrooms that can sleep up to six people, 2 1/2 bathrooms, a kitchen, living room, rec room, lawn area, shoe-shaped dog house, and hot tub, as detailed in its Vrbo listing.

“We loved the unique history of the Shoe House, and that is why we wanted to purchase, to share that fun and special history with the world!” Naomi said in an email.

Naomi explained that the Shoe is rented as one unit fitting up to six guests, so it works well for a family. The minimum stay is two nights. Reservations are currently being accepted through January 2023, and more times will be made available once it is booked up, Naomi said.

The Browns do not plan to offer tours of the Shoe anymore.