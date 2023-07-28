YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– After months of wondering what is in store for the historic Midstate building, it looks as if officials have decided on its future.

Plans for the Hoke House include relocating the building and restoring it for JFT Recovery and Veterans Support Services (JFT) so the organization can expand into Jackson Township in York County, according to a news release. The plan has support from several prominent residents in the borough, York County Commissioners, and the York County Department of Veteran Affairs.

The building was donated by Rutter’s and JFT is responsible for relocating the historic building to a plot of land made available by a member of the Hoke family, the release states.

The Hoke House has served different purposes over the years. For more than 50 years it was a tavern, then it was purposed as a post office, a meeting place for business, and a resting stop for travelers.

Earlier this year, Rutter’s got a permit approved for demolition, but during a borough council meeting in March, a pledge was made to try to save the building.

JFT plans to construct a gathering space for events, a resting place and a source for information sharing and community building. Work on the project is expected to start in the upcoming weeks and is expected to be wrapped up in 2024.

JFT plans to preserve as much of the original building as it can while relocating. Once that is done, then it is onto salvaging the historic architecture and original features.