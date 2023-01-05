YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer.

On Jan. 5, 2023, Northern York County Regional Police said they had arrested Elijah Penn. It took 18 months, including a four-month grand jury investigation.

Penn is accused of the 2021 murder of Griffith and of shooting a 21-year-old, who survived his injuries, according to police.

According to the grand jury, on July 5, 2021, Griffith and friends were playing basketball at Cousler Park when a group of people, some of them masked, arrived and got into an argument with some of the players.

That’s when police allege Penn pulled out a gun and fired several rounds, one of which hit Griffith in the back.

On the evening of July 5, 2021, Northern York County Regional Police responded to Cousler Park on Church Road for a reported shooting, they said. Police said they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot in the torso.

The man, Griffith, was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injury, according to police. A second victim arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle with a non-life-threatening wound to his leg, police said.

Nearly two dozen people were in the area at the time of the shooting, according to police.

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said Griffith was not a target in the shooting — a change from what law enforcement had said originally.

“To publicly have DA Sunday let everyone know that my son wasn’t a target means everything to me because I think when a young man — especially a young man of color — is killed in this manner, we tend to automatically start asking questions, ‘What was he into?'” said Justin’s mom Chawna Griffith.

Penn has been charged with homicide, criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

“Regardless of how long it takes, we are going to keep doing it, and we will not give up, and we will push, and we will have perseverance, and we will utilize every tool available as prosecutors and as police to solve these murders,” Sunday said.