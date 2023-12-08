YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A former Utz Quality Foods employee had to be disarmed by a manager after they brought a machete into the facility in Hanover, police say.

The 25-year-old man, who was not identified by police, was subdued by the 52-year-old manager and other employees Friday, Conewago Township Police say.

The man reportedly had a crush on a woman employee and wanted to confess his feelings to her, so he went to see her at the plant, located along 240 Kindig Lane, in Conewago Township. After getting inside, police say he went to the packaging area to tell her how he felt and had a machete in his bag.

According to police, he was a temporary employee who was let go because he didn’t show up for work.

He was rejected and he got upset, but thankfully, police stated that fast-acting workers were able to subdue him. As the manager was disarming him, other employees were holding him down.

When police got to the plant, which was around 1 p.m., they saw the manager had a cut on his hand. Once they arrived on the scene, they immediately made their way into the plant to take the man into custody.

Currently, police say the man is being evaluated at the hospital before being booked.

abc27 News has reached out to Uz Quality Foods for a request for comment but has yet to hear back as of this writing.