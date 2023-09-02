YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York City are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 1.

According to York City Police, officers were dispatched at 7:53 p.m. to the 200 block of East Princess Street for a reported shooting.

While on the scene, police found a 20-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say the victim was then transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive. Detectives were notified and are investigating at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-849-2204 or by clicking here.