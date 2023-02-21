YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York are investigating an alleged theft of a subwoofer, PlayStation 5, and money from a vehicle totaling over $1,000.

According to Pennsylvania State Police on Feb. 3 at 11:45 p.m., an unknown suspect allegedly gained access to a 2015 Dodge Nitro that was left unlocked in Windsor Borough.

The suspect allegedly stole a PlayStation 5 valued at $500, a subwoofer valued at $400, and $200 in cash.

Anyone with information should contact the Pennsylvania State Police in York.