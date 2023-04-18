WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are investigating a bank robbery at Traditions Bank.

According to West Manchester Township Police, on April 17 at 9:47 a.m. officers responded to the bank at 2170 White Street and learned the suspect was no longer at the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say a review of surveillance video showed the suspect walk into the bank and show a handwritten note to the teller.

Police say no weapons were displayed and no threats involving a weapon occurred. The teller followed the note’s instructions and the suspect left two minutes after walking in with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described by police as a light skin African American or Hispanic female approximately 5’3″, 200 lbs, wearing black/white sneakers, dark colored pants, a white Champion hoodie, bright pink gloves, and a pink mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Manchester Township Police.