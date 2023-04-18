WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are investigating a bank robbery at Traditions Bank.
According to West Manchester Township Police, on April 17 at 9:47 a.m. officers responded to the bank at 2170 White Street and learned the suspect was no longer at the scene.
Police say a review of surveillance video showed the suspect walk into the bank and show a handwritten note to the teller.
Police say no weapons were displayed and no threats involving a weapon occurred. The teller followed the note’s instructions and the suspect left two minutes after walking in with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described by police as a light skin African American or Hispanic female approximately 5’3″, 200 lbs, wearing black/white sneakers, dark colored pants, a white Champion hoodie, bright pink gloves, and a pink mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Manchester Township Police.