WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are investigating a bank robbery that happened on Nov. 7.

West Manchester Township Police say the robbery occurred at Traditions Bank on White Street around 9 a.m.

Police released pictures of a man they are attempting to identify as part of the investigation.

The man can be seen wearing a blue sweater, khakis, a hat, and a white facemask.

Police did not say how much money was stolen during the robbery.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Matthew DeWitt at 717-792-9514 or by emailing mdewitt@wmtwp.com.