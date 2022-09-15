EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Regional Police (YCRPD)are looking for vandals that knocked over gravestones at a cemetery in York County.

According to a release, vandals knocked over 35 to 40 gravestones in the Starview Union Cemetery in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township. Because of this, many of the gravestones were broken.

Police believe this occurred in the evening hours of Saturday, Sept. 10.

If anyone has any information on this incident please call YCRPD at 717-747-0716 Ext.134.