YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York County are looking for a woman who is missing and may be at special risk of harm or injury.

As of Saturday around 9:45 p.m., police said they were looking for 69-year-old Darlene Hollingshead. They say she is a white woman about 5-foot-1 with gray hair and brown eyes.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Hollingshead was last seen in the area of Red Lion, York County, on Aug. 20 around 11 a.m., police say. They say she was operating a silver 2020 Kia Sportage with Pennsylvania registration LNJ1411.

Police say Hollingshead may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anything with information on Hollingshead’s whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 911 or 717-428-1011.