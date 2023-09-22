YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police are searching for a missing York County man who they believe may be in danger.

Thomas Bartenfelder, 78, via police

Thomas Bartenfelder, 78, was reported to have been last seen at about 5 p.m. in the area of the 4400 block of Green Valley Road in North Codorus Township, according to a missing person report.

Bartenfelder is described by police to be 5’6″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds, and he reportedly has hazel eyes along with white hair that is balding, according to the report. He was last seen wearing jeans, a flannel shirt, a tan Carhartt hat, and work boots.

Bartenfelder may be driving a White 2021 Chevy Silverado with Pennsylvania registration ZRS-5255.

Police say that Bartenfelder may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused.

Anyone with information on Bartenfelder’s whereabouts is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at (717)-854-5571.