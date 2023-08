YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police in York County are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Picture of Shakera Johnson provided by police

Shakera Johnson, 36, was reportedly last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at about 10 p.m. driving a black Nissan Sentra sedan, York City Police say.

The car has Pennsylvania registration LWP8856 and there is a pink “GOODVIBES” sticker on the rear window, police say.

Anyone with Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.