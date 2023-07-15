SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for two suspects they say robbed a Subway in Shrewsbury, York County.

According to the Southern York County Regional Police, the armed robbery occurred on Thursday, July 13 at around 8: 45 p.m. Police say that two masked men entered the store with handguns and proceeded to rob the store.

Below are photos of the suspects involved, courtesy of the police.

Courtesy of Southern York Regional Police

Courtesy of Southern York Regional Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Southern York Regional Police at 717-235-3944.