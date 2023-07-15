SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for two suspects they say robbed a Subway in Shrewsbury, York County.

According to the Southern York County Regional Police, the armed robbery occurred on Thursday, July 13 at around 8: 45 p.m. Police say that two masked men entered the store with handguns and proceeded to rob the store.

Below are photos of the suspects involved, courtesy of the police.

  • Courtesy of Southern York Regional Police
  • Courtesy of Southern York Regional Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Southern York Regional Police at 717-235-3944.