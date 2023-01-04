YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The search is continuing for a York County teen who has been missing for weeks.

Today police wrapped up a press conference regarding the case.

According to police, 19-year-old Kadin Black was last seen on Dec. 17, 2022. Black previously had dinner the night before with a coworker.

Police are emphasizing that Black is not in any trouble and that this is not a criminal investigation. They are worried about Black’s safety.

According to Lower Windsor Township Police Chief Jim Thomas, police were first contacted on Dec. 20, 2022, in regard to Black’s disappearance.

Black had left unexpectedly from the home that he was staying at for several months. Officers say they found his shoes, cell phone, and wallet missing.

On Dec. 21, 2022, police brought detectives from the District Attorney’s office into the investigation.

Kadin’s family, friends, and coworkers have all be interviewed by police, and police say they are reviewing cell phone and bank records.

Police are asking for the public’s help, after they were unable to find new leads. However, Police Chief Jim Thomas is asking the community to leave the physical search to the police.

“We would love to have the community’s help, but a large search of this area is monumental, a large undertaking and should be done by trained people with the permission of the property owners for both the searchers’ safety, the homeowners’ safety and to protect the scene for any potential evidence,” said Police Chief Jim Thomas.

Black’s mom has been asking for help finding her son as well. “If anybody knows anything, please just let me know that my son is okay. I just need to know that my son is okay,” said Ms. Patterson, Black’s mom.

Lower Windsor Township Police are asking that you contact them or York County 911 if you have an information on where Black may be.